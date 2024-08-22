'It is no way to live': New flood initiative welcomed by Shrewsbury businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The National Flood Forum, Shropshire Council, and Shrewsbury BID are asking for businesses in Shrewsbury impacted by flooding, whether directly or indirectly, to get involved in a new Flood Action Group, which is focused on their issues.

The work is being funded by the West Mercia Local Resilience Forum. Business owners, managers and staff are being asked to attend one of two drop-in sessions.

The first took place on Tuesday at the Roy Fletcher Centre and a further session is being held next Tuesday at the Hive. Any one from a local business impacted by flooding is being asked to attend.

The aim is to gather and confirm the common issues faced by large and smaller businesses before, during, and after a flooding event in the town. These points will form the basis for the agenda of a meeting with the flood risk management authorities and set the agenda for the group going forward.

Tracey Garrett, CEO at the National Flood Forum, said: “Two drop-in sessions have been organised to allow people who work and run businesses in Shrewsbury to come along and talk about their worries and concerns around the impact of flooding. This will mean we can start to build a picture of common issues for the Business Flood Action Group to discuss and work on.”

Among those that went along to the drop-in session this week was Siobhan Connor, who was hit three times by flooding last winter.

Ms Connor who runs a PR agency from her home in the town, is chair of Shrewsbury Flood Action Group and welcomed the move.

Siobhan Connor at her flooded home in Shrewsbury last winter

She said: “I can't believe it has taken this long for this to happen. I held a meeting in February for everybody and it was standing room only. I took it on because nobody was bringing people together and listening so this is welcomed.

“So many things had not been done and should have been such as when a grant is offered from central government following a flood nobody was identifying what properties in Shropshire were flooded internally and who needs the money. This is important as some businesses face ruin after a flood.”

The businesswoman says her home has been hit 20 times since 1997 by floods and she is still repairing her home several months on fro last winter.

“Fist there was Storm Henk then Babet then another storm in January. We have no bathroom door at the moment as the carpenters are here ripping up the dry rot. Sometimes I don't bother replacing things any more because it will just flood again. It is no way to live.”

She says her home has been “knee deep” in water at times, which often brings in sewage.

But she added: “Even those businesses that do not get flooded are still affected because you can't get into the town when it floods so it affects everybody's trade so this is welcomed.”

The new Flood Forum has spoken to more than 60 businesses over the past few weeks, with the aim of improving communication.

Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury BID said the focus for the organisation will be on five 'key objectives'.

The first will be 'identification of key impacts – understanding the specific ways in which flooding affects businesses'.

The group will also look to find 'actions and solutions' to support the town''s businesses, will 'foster peer support' – building a network of businesses to support each other during and after flooding, as well as looking at a mitigation strategy with 'tangible actions that could support businesses before, during, and after flooding'.

Finally the group will also be tasked with considering the 'true economic impact' of flooding on businesses in the town.

The next drop-in session of the new Flood Action Group takes place on Tuesday, August 27 at the Hive from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.