Fire crews sent to historic Shrewsbury street in alert over blaze at commercial building
Two fire crews scrambled to an historic Shrewsbury street after receiving an alert about a blaze at a commercial building.
By David Tooley
They responded from the town's fire station at just before 1am on Thursday after getting a call about an incident in Mardol.
When they arrived on the scene they found a small quantity of waste alight, but the property was not affected.
Crews extinguished using one hose reel jet.
And it was a very quick job for the crews as they sent their incident stop message at 1:01am.