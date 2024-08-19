Man injured in 'large outbuilding fire' near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called to the “large outbuilding fire” in Montford Bridge just before 1.30pm on Monday.

Fire engines were scrambled from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Minsterley, SFRS said, and had to use breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

In a statement on X (Twitter) SFRS said a man had been injured in the fire at the commercial outbuilding but the fire service did not say what the cause of the fire was.

The statement said: “We are at a large outbuilding fire in Montford Bridge, where a man has been injured.

“Crews from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Minsterley are working tirelessly to tackle the fire.

“Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus while using one main jet and a hose reel jet.”

The fire service reported they had extinguished the fire at 2.20pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.