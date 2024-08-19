Fire crews battled house fire caused by electric cooker

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze in New Park Road started around 8pm and was caused by an electric cooker, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

Fire crews in breathing apparatus used CO2 extinguishers and a hosereel jet to extinguish fire, SFRS said,

The fire service added that an ambulance was also at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for further information.