Woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Shrewsbury that led to air ambulance being called

An air ambulance from Tattenhill was among the major response from emergency services following the crash on Hazeldine Way on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.43pm on Saturday to a road traffic collision involving two cars on Hazeldine Way, Shrewsbury.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found two patients.

"Firstly, a woman who was a passenger in the first car. She was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries which were not life threatening.

"Secondly, a man who was the driver of the second car. He was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious.

"Both were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment. No further patients required treatment.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 2.50pm on Saturday afternoon with a report of a collision on Hazledine Way in Shrewsbury.

"Officers attended the incident to find two vehicles involved and remained at the scene to manage the traffic and assist other emergency services."

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, which sent two crews and a rescue tender to the scene, said the crash had involved two vehicles.

An update from the service said that no-one had been trapped in the crash and officers worked to make sure the vehicles were safe.