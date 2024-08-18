Fire in wheelie bin spreads to kitchens in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters scrambled to Longden Coleham at 11.52pm on Saturday after receiving a call about a house fire.

Two fire engines were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident involved a fire in wheelie bin at the rear of a property which spread to the kitchen of two properties.

Crews used two hose reel jets, two sets of breathing kit and a thermal camera to extinguish the fire.

The crews sent their incident 'stop message' at 1.26am.