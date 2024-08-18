Fire in wheelie bin spreads to kitchens in Shrewsbury
A fire in a wheelie bin spread to the kitchen of two properties in Shrewsbury.
Firefighters scrambled to Longden Coleham at 11.52pm on Saturday after receiving a call about a house fire.
Two fire engines were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.
A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident involved a fire in wheelie bin at the rear of a property which spread to the kitchen of two properties.
Crews used two hose reel jets, two sets of breathing kit and a thermal camera to extinguish the fire.
The crews sent their incident 'stop message' at 1.26am.