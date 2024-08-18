Two fire crews sent to tackle fire at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two crews from the fire station in Shrewsbury were scrambled to RSH at 5.53am on Sunday after an automatic fire alarm activated at the site.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was caused by a battery backup system causing light smoke logging.

Crews using a CO2 extinguisher whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

They sent their 'stop message' at 8.12am.