Man, 19, charged with dangerous driving over Shrewsbury town centre crash involving police car
A man has been charged over an incident where an Audi and a police car collided in Shrewsbury.
Callum Roberts, 19, of Tern Hill, near Market Drayton, has been charged with dangerous driving and aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent.
Roberts is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates court today.
The charges relate to a collision in Claremont Street, Shrewsbury on Thursday evening.
Four men were arrested after the incident in the town centre.