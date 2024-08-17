Man, 19, charged with dangerous driving over Shrewsbury town centre crash involving police car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Callum Roberts, 19, of Tern Hill, near Market Drayton, has been charged with dangerous driving and aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent.

Roberts is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates court today.

The charges relate to a collision in Claremont Street, Shrewsbury on Thursday evening.

The incident in Claremont Street. Photo: Ford Edwards

Four men were arrested after the incident in the town centre.