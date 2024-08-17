Law firm staff complete mountain trek for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The team of seven from Aaron & Partners in Shrewsbury, took on the 13.2-mile Welsh Peaks Challenge across Moel Eilio, Foel Goch, Cynghorion, culminating in an ascent via the Rangers Path to the summit of Snowdon, now known as 'Yr Wyddfa', all in aid of The Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Fortunately, the weather was good for the mountain walkers, who, over the course of nine hours covered a total ascent and descent of 4,200 feet – 1,280m – without a break.

Helen Johnson, partner and head of marketing, who was part of the group to complete the challenge, said they had raised more than £700 – beating their initial target of £500.

She said: "The Hospice of the Good Shepherd is a truly special organisation, and it’s such a privilege as a business to be able to support this worthy cause.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to the generosity shown towards our fundraising efforts. If anyone would like to contribute further by donating through the team's fundraising page, every pound helps make a huge difference.”

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd, which is Aaron & Partners’ charity partner, provides essential palliative care and support to patients with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The charity’s services include pain and symptom management, emotional support, and respite care, ensuring a high quality of life for patients during difficult times.

Alan Knell, philanthropy and relationship manager at The Hospice of the Good Shepherd, added: "We are immensely grateful to the team from Aaron & Partners for their incredible effort and dedication in completing the Welsh Peaks Challenge.

“Initiatives like this are crucial for us to continue our work, and the funds raised will go a long way in helping our mission to provide compassionate care and support to patients and their families.”

People can support the findraising efforts at their JustGiving page.