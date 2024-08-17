Shropshire Star
'At least he won't be getting drunk in prison' Alcoholic thief who turned up to court drunk is returned to jail

An alcoholic burglar who was spared jail last month on the condition he quit drinking, has been returned to prison after he turned up to court appearance drunk.

Richard Williams
Published

Russell Corvers, aged 43, of Dymens Meadow, Shrewsbury, was handed a suspended sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court after being convicted of one count of burglary following a trial in his absence.

The charge related to an incident at a property on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury on February 13.

