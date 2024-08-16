Shropshire charity celebrates second year

Shropshire Community Foundation was set up in August 2022 to connect those who want and are able to give, with the local organisations and projects most in need of their support.

The charity is run by a group of nine trustees who all work and live in the county. They are able to use their combined experience and knowledge of the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin community and the volunteer and charity sector to ensure funds go where they are needed and will have the most impact.

Chair Selina Graham DL said that the Foundation had spent the last two years building its knowledge and understanding of funding issues in Shropshire. It has now developed partnerships with public sector organisations and key expert stakeholders to develop a three-year strategic plan of fund raising and giving.

“The Foundation was set up to support communities and individuals in need across the whole of Shropshire by connecting them to donors and channelling funds to them.

“Over the last two years we have been working very hard to encourage contributions from both the public and private sectors and building a grants programmes targeting the most pressing challenges and issues in our county,” she said.

“Our mission has and will always be to use philanthropy to build a long-term source of sustainable, strategic grant funding for the good of those communities and people most in need across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin,” she said.