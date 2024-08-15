Historic station to open as part of heritage days

The Abbey Station Visitor Centre in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, will be welcoming visitors on both Saturday, September 7, and 8.

Philip Davies, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust, said the events are part of the national Heritage Open Days cultural and historic celebration.

He said: “We recently met with Adrian Perks, Visitor Experience Manager, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and he kindly agreed to host a display rom the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust, between September 6 and 15 at the Flaxmill Maltings newly-restored building

"Our display will inform visitors to their venue about the historic past of the Abbey Station site. We are also most pleased to reciprocate their kind gesture by displaying some of their literature and promotional material. The Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is a must-visit experience that I can really recommend.”

Adrian Perks, Visitor Experience Manager, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings said: “This year’s Heritage Open Days are all about making links and connections and to highlight the railway links Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings has had in the past, so we are pleased to host the local railway heritage trust’s display."