Person taken to hospital after car crashes into woodland in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to a car crash off Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury shortly after 2pm.

One crew was sent to the scene and an update said that one car had left the road and gone into a woodland area.

Firefighters made sure the vehicle was safe and one person was taken to hospital by ambulance.