Taxi driver loses job after being found over drink-drive limit in Shrewsbury

An off duty taxi driver who swigged two pints with a friend on a hot day before driving off to watch football was stopped by police and found to be over the limit.

By David Tooley
Published

Philip Anthony Carpendale, aged 67, of Beachley, in Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Mondeo in Bank Farm Road, in the town on July 6, 2024, with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the limit is 35.

Carpendale, representing himself, said he had gone to meet a friend to discuss golf the next day.

"It was a hot day and I drank a pint very, very quickly," he told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday. "Then I had a second pint and I drank it not so quickly.

"Then I went home to watch the England football game.

