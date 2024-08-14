Taxi driver loses job after being found over drink-drive limit in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Philip Anthony Carpendale, aged 67, of Beachley, in Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Mondeo in Bank Farm Road, in the town on July 6, 2024, with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the limit is 35.

Carpendale, representing himself, said he had gone to meet a friend to discuss golf the next day.

"It was a hot day and I drank a pint very, very quickly," he told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday. "Then I had a second pint and I drank it not so quickly.

"Then I went home to watch the England football game.