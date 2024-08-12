Watch as temporary traffic lights now in place bringing traffic snarl ups to Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Road workers have switched off the permanent lights at the Coton Hill junction with Berwick Road in Shrewsbury to enable the work to take place.

Even at midday on Mondaythe traffic was queuing in both directions, including as far back as the Greenfields Spar shop in Ellesmere Road.

The council has advised drivers to seek other ways to get into town this week, including by walking, cycling and driving the long way round into town.

Shropshire Council says the works are needed after a crash left the authority concerned that the wall could collapse into the carriageway.

The temporary traffic lights are set to remain in use until Friday, August 16.

Coton Hill Shrewsbury

There will be a 'traffic management' operative on site between 7am and 7pm each day to monitor and react to any traffic delays by adjusting the timings on the temporary signals.

Shropshire Council says it "understands that road users are currently experiencing some traffic build up around Shrewsbury railway and along Coton Hill whilst a project to improve the area is underway."

Work goes on to repair the wall

The council has advised drivers coming into Shrewsbury from the north to use "alternative through routes if possible."

Alternative routes suggested by Shropshire Council include the A49/A5 by-pass, and also the Telford Way, Robertson Way and Bage Way route.

Shropshire Council is also urging residents and road users to seek alternative travel methods such as the Park and Ride service, and has asked people to walk or cycle into town, if possible.

Coton Hill

Shropshire Council's cabinet member for highways, Councillor Dan Morris, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption that these urgent works may cause, but they are essential to ensure the safety of the public and the stability of the wall.

"We are working closely with the contractor to minimise the impact of the works and we appreciate the patience and cooperation of road users and residents.

"We want to remind everyone that Shrewsbury is still open for business and there are plenty of ways to access the town centre, such as using the alternative routes, Park and Ride service, walking and cycling."

Call for action from residents

Residents living near the scene have called for action after the latest incident weakened a wall so much it threatens collapsing into a road.

Residents in Coton Hill had described hearing a 'mighty boom' when homes 'shook' after a vehicle careered off the road at a slight bend and hit an old wall as it headed out of town towards Ellesmere Road.

Resident Carlo Guli said: "We have had three crashes in two years, including one a few weeks ago.

"There was a mighty boom and the house shook at 3.30am and I went out in my pyjamas."

He added that "the council has to put in some mitigating factors because we have to prevent disasters".

"By the time they get to the bend they do not realise what is going on and it is too late."

James Lawrie thinks that bollards, speed cameras or speed bumps are needed to physically slow down the traffic on the road.

Mr Lawrie recalls hearing and seeing the devastating impact that serious crashes have on the emergency services workers.

"During one of the incidents I could see the flashing blue lights and overheard what they were having to do to cut a lad out of a vehicle. It must be awful for them."