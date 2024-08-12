Police called to crash between car and pick-up truck near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to the A458 in Ford, near Shrewsbury, at around 2pm on Monday.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue, the collision between a car and pick-up truck happened close to Alberbury Road.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a two-vehicle collision at around 2.05pm this afternoon on the A458, near to Alberbury Road, Ford. No arrests were made."

A458 in Ford. Photo: Google

A crew of firefighters from Shrewsbury station also attended the scene, and reported that no people were trapped.

The firefighters made the vehicles electrically safe following the collision.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed its crews were not in attendance.