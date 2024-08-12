Anonymous donor's £10,000 gift to Save The Hive has Shrewsbury arts venue team buzzing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Hive in Shrewsbury is trying to raise £50,000 to save the creative venue and charity organisation that runs wellbeing projects across Shropshire and is seeing demand for services booming against a backdrop of rising bills and the cost of living crisis.

A joyous team at the Hive in Belmont said the donation, by a person who has asked to remain anonymous, and others now means they have reached 33 per cent of their target.

"Wowzers, what a week," said the team on social media.

The Hive's popular Street Festival

"We’re completely overwhelmed and delighted by the support we’re receiving for our Save The Hive campaign! Our total so far is now £16,500 - 33 per cent our target. Thank you all so very much.

"This week we’ve had lots of wonderfully generous donations online and in-person, including a cheque for £10,000 - just wow."

They have also held "brilliant fundraising workshops including Taiko drumming and our first Vibe Factory evening rhythm workshop". There are more of those to come, they add.

File picture of The Hive at 5 Belmont, Shrewsbury Picture: Vicki Duckett-Snape of The Hive.

They add that a number of businesses have been in touch to donate or start fundraising for The Hive.

"Thanks everyone for showing your love for @hiveshrewsbury We think you’re amazing."

The Hive, which operates across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, needs to raise £50,000 to keep its Belmont base open.

The Hive has operated in Shrewsbury for more than 19 years, supporting almost 50,000 children and young people. Many of those they help face complex challenges in their lives.

Chief executive Katie Jennings outlined the difficulties in seeking funding.

“As an independent charity, we have always prided ourselves in securing considerable sums of external grant funding for decades in Shropshire, to be able to develop deeply meaningful projects - more than £4.5m over the last 19 years.

"But this last year has been exceptionally challenging, and we have found that the demand for grant funding, particularly from national bodies like the National Lottery, Arts Council England, and Children in Need has been extraordinarily high and despite us writing strong funding bids which meet funders criteria, we have been knocked back by the sheer volume of applications."

To support The Hive visit the JustGiving page fundraiser.