Shropshire agencies 'working together' to remain vigilant and prepared after large-scale disorder elsewhere in the country

Shropshire Council's partner says the criminal behaviour has not been imitated across Shropshire, Herefordshire or Worcestershire, and that there is 'no confirmed intelligence of any planned unlawful activity over the coming days', but that they "remain vigilant, prepared and confident" in their ability to respond.

The multi-agency partnership made up of representatives from public services across the region says they are "working together to ensure we are ready and fully prepared to maintain the safety of the public."

Adding: "We recognise some people might feel concerned by these events and would like to reassure you that it is business as usual in our counties."

The organisation states that acts of hate have 'no place in our society', and that they are proud of the community and cohesion in West Mercia's towns and cities. Adding that 'swift and decisive' action will be taken against those who commit violent disorder.

Assistant Chief Constable Grant Wills from West Mercia Police said: "We understand that there is concern amongst our communities and we remain a visible presence in our towns, cities and at community events for your reassurance.

"Given the national news there is a very natural reaction to share rumours that you may see online, but misinformation is unhelpful, and we ask that you check trusted sources for the facts before you hit share.

"Whilst we won't comment on specific rumours, so as not to encourage disorder, be rest assured that if action is needed for your safety this message will be loud and clear."

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: "The riots, and inexcusable behaviours, that we have seen elsewhere in the country over the last week will no doubt have caused concern and upset to all community groups.

"In West Mercia, we have not seen those same events. This is testament to local people coming together and standing against violence and disorder. Should we find ourselves in a situation where that changes, I know that West Mercia Police has the resources it needs to take swift and decisive action."

The fire service also says it is ready to step-in if required. Area Manager for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Mark Price, said: "Although recent national events have been unsettling and upsetting to many, please rest assured that, as always, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service stand ready and prepared to respond wherever we are needed to serve the communities of the county."

Leader of Shropshire Council, Lezley Picton, and chief executive, Andy Begley said: "We are deeply appalled and saddened by the violence and disorder driven by racism and hate in different parts of the country, in the aftermath of the truly shocking events that led to the loss of three young lives and critical injuries to children and adults.

"Seeing this flare-up of racism will no doubt leave many people feeling afraid and unwelcome and will of course cause a lot of concern and anxiety.

"We want to be very clear, we will not tolerate any harassment or abuse to those who are being targeted. To those who have been affected, our message is simple: you are welcome, and you are valued members of our community. We are united and resolute in our message of solidarity and compassion for anyone affected by this appalling behaviour.

"We celebrate and benefit from a hugely diverse region. Indeed, it is one of our strengths. It is everyone’s right to feel welcome and valued. We have a responsibility, through our collective actions, to show this more clearly now than ever before.

"Our position is of zero-tolerance towards racism and discrimination, and we are committed to ensuring that everybody feels safe, supported, and welcome."