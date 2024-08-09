Options drawn up to improve road safety near one of Shropshire's busiest traffic islands after serious and fatal crashes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The meeting this week was arranged by Councillor Claire Wild, and attendees included Salop Leisure Managing Director Mark Bebb, David Gradwell from Shropshire Council Highways Engineering, Rod Lake from West Mercia Police, councillors Laura Dixon and Rob Trow from Atcham Parish Council, and Alison Utting who is the parish council's clerk.

In addition to the fatal accident on June 21 and the serious collision on July 30, two 'personal injury' accidents occurred at the same location in August last year with one accident classed as a 'serious injury'.

Atcham Parish Council says it has received 'many concerns' about the safety of the stretch of road from residents, particularly those who have to exit their properties onto the B4380.

Moreover, relatives of the motorcyclist who died in June have started a petition to improve road safety on Emstrey Bank.