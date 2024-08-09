Shropshire Star
Man, 31, faces crown court trial after pleading not guilty to rape

A man faces a trial at crown court after pleading not guilty to rape.

A general view of Mold Crown Court. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Daniel Stevie Evans, aged 31, of , Ryton, near Shrewsbury appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday where he had the charge read to him.

Evans pleaded not guilty to raping a woman on June 24, 2024.

Judge Nicola Saffman set a trial date of March 17, 2025 and Evans was bailed to appear then.

He was told to keep in touch with his solicitors regarding the venue for the trial.

