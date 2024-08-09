Watch: Malfunctioning hydrant sent water gushing into the sky in Shrewsbury
Severn Trent engineers were dispatched to tackle a spectacular water fountain which had sprung out of a hydrant on major town road.
The burst happened on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury, with scores of people reporting a giant geyser gushing water straight up in the air.
The incident, near Hencote, began at around 4.30pm.
Severn Trent said engineers were dispatched "as soon as this was reported".
The firm said the situation had been resolved quickly – and there had been no impact on customers.
A Severn Trent spokesman said: “We sent a team to Ellesmere Road this evening and quickly fixed an issue with a hydrant. There was no impact to any customers, and everything was quickly repaired and returned to normal.”