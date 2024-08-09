Watch: Malfunctioning hydrant sent water gushing into the sky in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The burst happened on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury, with scores of people reporting a giant geyser gushing water straight up in the air.

The incident, near Hencote, began at around 4.30pm.

The burst happened on Ellesmere Road

Severn Trent said engineers were dispatched "as soon as this was reported".

Water spurting from the burst water main on Ellesmere Road. Photo: Charlotte Hayley

The firm said the situation had been resolved quickly – and there had been no impact on customers.

A Severn Trent spokesman said: “We sent a team to Ellesmere Road this evening and quickly fixed an issue with a hydrant. There was no impact to any customers, and everything was quickly repaired and returned to normal.”