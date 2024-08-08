Ten acts set to light up Shrewsbury Folk Festival

The festival is one of the top events of its kind in the UK and showcases more than the finest in folk – thousands of visitors will be treated to the best in Americana, blues and world music across its four stages.

As expectations ramp up ahead of the event, here are 10 acts to look out for from the 2024 line-up.

1. Ward Thomas – Friday will see the chart-topping twins making their Shrewsbury debut on the festival’s eye-catching Severn stage with their catchy country pop setting the tone for the weekend.

Ward Thomas.

2 Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Friday will welcome the legendary South African group who shot to fame after appearing on Paul Simon’s career-defining solo album, Graceland,

The group has won five Grammy Awards during their career so their addition to the line-up is a real coup for festival organisers, bringing a major international name to Shrewsbury.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

3. Gangstagrass – Opening day Friday will also give ticket holders a chance to watch 'Gangstagrass'.

The group are heading to the county from the United States and made their name with a unique blend of bluegrass and hip hop taking America’s Got Talent by storm.

Gangstagrass. Picture: Melodie Yvonne

4. The Pleasures – The Australian band will be appearing on both Friday and Saturday.

The group has been making waves in the UK and the United States and will be bringing their own brand of Antipodean Americana to the festival.

The Pleasures

5. The Longest Johns – Sea shanties became the thing after the TikTok Wellerman craze and The Longest Johns, who will be playing on Saturday are definitely at the top of the sea faring song game.

The Longest Johns.

6. Beth Nielsen Chapman – Sunday will give people the chance to see one of the USA’s finest singer songwriters behind many recognisable hits.

Her diverse body of work spans 15 albums and seven number one hits, including compositions that have been recorded by Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, Bette Midler, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond, the Indigo Girls, and Keb Mo’.

Beth Nielsen Chapman

7. Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening – There will two chances to catch her as she makes her Shrewsbury debut this year on Saturday and Monday, offering some of the finest traditional folk – and another act that should be on visitors' ‘must-see’ lists.

Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening . Picture: Georgia Claire

8. Eric Bibb – The King of the blues Eric Bibb makes a welcome return to the festival with his band on Sunday and never fails to deliver anything other than a blistering show.

Eric Bibb. Picture Jan Malmstrom

9. Lady Nade – Monday will see Lady Nade, an award-winning songstress of extraordinary calibre, bringing her fusion of folk, Americana, soul, jazz, blues and roots to the festival.

Lady Nade

10. Elkie Brooks – Monday sees the legend that is Elkie Brooks taking to the stage, offering a rousing end to the festival as part of her final tour.

The 'British Queen of Blues' has an unmistakable voice and will be bowing out of touring after a stunning career spanning more than 60 years.

Elkie Brooks

Day and weekend tickets for the festival – with or without camping – start from £43.

For the full line-up and more information, visit shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk.