Shrewsbury outdoor market cancelled over protest rumours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Social media users have reported posts which highlight a planned Saturday protest for the square, under the banner 'fight for our children'.

Far right riots and protests have taken place across many towns and cities throughout England over the past week – sparked by the tragic events where three children were killed in Southport.

Last night saw thousands of anti-racism protesters turning out across the country in response, amid rumours of planned far right demonstrations in a number of towns and cities.

There has been no official confirmation of any planned event for Shrewsbury, but organisers of the market in the Square have taken the decision to cancel this Saturday's event.

Organisers have announced the cancellation of the Saturday market in Shrewsbury.

In a post on Facebook they said they were not prepared to take any chances over safety.

The post from Made in Shropshire said: "Due to current safety concerns regarding The Square this coming Saturday, we have had to make the sad decision to CANCEL our regular outdoor market in Shrewsbury this month.

"It has been widely reported that some sort of meeting is planned for the town on the same day and the safety and security of our traders and visitors is paramount.

"We have not taken this decision lightly and understand it is a disappointment for many people.

"This does not affect our event at Dudmaston on Sunday 11 Aug, which will go ahead as scheduled, and we hope to be back in The Square on Saturday 14 September.

"We very much hope that the reports of unrest are just that, and the weekend passes peacefully. But we hope you understand why we have had to make this choice and hope to see you all again soon."

Saturday is set to be one of Shrewsbury's busiest tourist days, with thousands of visitors also set to descend for the second day of the town's famous flower show.