Roadshow of events lined up in Shropshire to highlight £312m hospital changes

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has announced more dates as part of the 'Future Fit' Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP).

Work has started on building a new four-storey expansion at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as part of the programme.

The HTP plans will see the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) site specialise in planned care and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) site specialise in emergency care.

In addition to this, 24/7 urgent care services will be available at both sites.

Clinicians and the programme team will attend each of the roadshows to answer questions, explain the proposed plans and encourage members of the public to stay involved through the trust’s regular focus groups.

Dates for the roadshow sessions are as follows: Oswestry Market, Friday, September 6, 10am to 2pm; Whitchurch Help Yourself to Health event, Saturday, September 7, 9am to 12pm; Telford Shopping Centre, Tuesday, November 26, times to be confirmed; Welshpool Market, Monday, December 9, 10am to 2pm

More dates and locations will be announced soon.

Rachel Webster, lead nurse for HTP, said: “Our clinicians and programme team will be able to answer questions about what the programme will mean and how it will improve patient care for our communities in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

“We are committed to continuing to work closely with our local communities, patients, and colleagues as our plans progress.”