Charity fraud accused appears in court

Sarah Josey, 43, of Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where her trial on three fraud charges was adjourned.

Josey denies all charges.

A previous hearing was told that Josey is accused of holding a fundraising event at the Coalport Tavern in Oakengates in August 2022, claiming it was in aid of the charity.

It is alleged she then falsified a letter from Macmillan confirming the funds had been received, when they had not.

The event was said to have made £2,700.

The trial was due to take place a week ago but was adjourned due to a lack of available court time.

Now a fresh date has been set – On August 4 next year.

The trial is estimated to last for three days.