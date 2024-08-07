'We're surprised he's not received attention': Bid launched to rehome 'affectionate' dog

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tyson is currently being cared for by staff and volunteers at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre, Dorrington, and despite being available for rehoming for more than three months, the dog has had 'very little interest'.

Staff and volunteers are surprised that Tyson is still available and are desperate for him to find his forever home soon. Tyson is said to be an affectionate boy who you can enjoy lots of cuddles with.

Kennel and Cattery Supervisor at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre, Neil Richardson said: "Tyson is a truly special dog and is certainly one of a kind. He is such an affectionate boy, who loves a good cuddle and he would enjoy a home where he has a nice sofa for him to snooze on.

"We have fallen in love with him at the centre, so we are very surprised he has not received much attention from potential adopters."

Tyson who is looking for his forever home

Latest figures reveal that the RSPCA found homes for 6,442 animals in the ten years up until the end of 2022.

And, hopefully Tyson can become the latest animal to be re-homed after the dog has received specialist care at the animal centre since May.

Tyson is said to be tolerant of other dogs, but does not 'appreciate face-to-face interactions'. The RSPCA says his walks must have no other dogs present or space for him to avoid them.

The dog is looking for a home without other pets, and the organisation says children in the household would need to be more than 15-years-old.

Neil added: "It took a while for us to improve his basic training, but he walks really well on lead now. He also had sore ears which, although now cleared up, also held him back for rehoming in the beginning.

"He is such a lovely lad, who unfortunately has had very little, if any, interest at all from the public. He just needs someone to come in and meet him and they will fall in love with him instantly, just like we have."

If you are interested in Tyson, then you can fill out an online application form.