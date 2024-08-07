Nearly 12 acres of arable land for sale with potential to grow crops including cereals, potatoes and maize
Nearly 12 acres of land that has previously been cropped with cereals, potatoes and maize has been listed for sale.
Plus
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The large piece of land located in a rural area to the east of Shrewsbury between Rodington and Withington presents a fantastic opportunity to grow a range of crops.
Access to the 11.88 acres (4.81 hectares) of arable land is taken directly from the council-maintained Caernarvon Lane.
The land has been listed for a guide price of £130,000 to £140,000 with Halls Estate Agents.