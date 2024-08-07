International stars set to light up folk festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, singing legend Elkie Brooks, Ireland’s Mary Black and chart-topping country pop twins Ward Thomas are among the top names on the bill for the four-day festival at the DMOS People West Mid Showground from August 23 to 26.

The family and dog friendly festival has become one of the country’s leading folk events since it moved to Shrewsbury in 2006 and now attracts around 7,000 visitors annually, with the majority camping on the riverside site.

As well as a stellar line-up of folk, Americana, blues and world music across four music stages, there is a dance tent hosting ceilidhs and other social dances, individual youth and children festivals and dozens of workshops in everything from songwriting to crafting.

Dance teams will take to the streets of Shrewsbury on August 24 and 25 to perform in The Square and outside St Mary’s Church at the top of the Pride Hill.

The festival also has a craft shopping arena, food village and five real ale and cocktail bars.

Thousands of people will head to Shrewsbury over August Bank Holiday weekend for the annual Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

Festival director Sandra Surtees said she was looking forward to another successful event.

“This year’s line-up is one of the most exciting yet with an incredible variety of music from across the world,” she said. “But there’s so much more than just the music to enjoy, it really does have to be experienced to understand the scale. It’s a great day out or weekend for families or groups of friends.

“The festival is renowned for its relaxed and friendly vibe so I’d urge anyone who loves music, dance or festivals to come along and see for themselves. I can promise they’ll be converted!

"We have many festivalgoers from Shrewsbury, who come and camp for all four days so they can soak up every minute of the festival despite it being literally on their doorstep.”

She added: “Our festival brings huge benefits to the town with festivalgoers staying, eating and drinking and shopping in the town and surrounding area.

"We even put on a bus from the festival site into the town centre on Saturday and Sunday. We use many local businesses such as the brewers Salopian, which sponsors our main bar, and Albrighton Hall Hotel & Spa where our overseas artists stay. There are also Shropshire caterers and traders in our craft village so we do deliver a big financial boost to the county.”

The full line up and festival programme along with day and weekend tickets can be viewed at www.shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk, starting from £43.