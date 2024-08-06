Youth charity's £1.5m headquarters is completed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

SYA – All About Youth’s new HQ, in Upton Lane, Shrewsbury, has been made possible with a £1.5 million Youth Investment Fund grant, funded by the Government and delivered by Social Investment Business in partnership with National Youth Agency, Resonance, and the Key Fund.

Supporters are now being invited to a celebration event on September 17, from 4pm to 6pm, with an opportunity to see the new facilities first hand with drinks and canapes.

Claire Purcell, Community Engagement and Fundraising Manager at SYA, said: “Construction work has now been completed and we are looking forward to getting installed in our amazing new HQ.

“It has taken less than a year since we moved out and we couldn’t be more pleased with how things have gone.

“We are now working on plans for a celebratory business networking event on September 17 to thank supporters as well as provide the opportunity for people to look around the new building.

“It will run from 4pm to 6pm and will include presentations from young people about the work that SYA does.

From left are Claire Purcell, Riley Moreton, Jess Bailey, Maggie McCarthy and Amanda Hollinshead at SYA's new headquarters.

“Now is also a good time to remind local businesses who would like to support SYA of the sponsorship opportunities that are still available at the new HQ.

“Various rooms and other areas can be sponsored – it’s a great way for businesses to get involved and make a real difference to the charity.

"Several businesses have already come forward and we are extremely grateful for their support. Penguin MEP is sponsoring the main entrance, Fiveways Insurance Group the training room, Morris & Co the social area, West Bromwich Building Society the chill-out area, CQS Solutions the creative area, and DecoStitch the garden.

“We would also like to thank R1 Construction, who have done a great job managing the project, and the Youth Investment Fund for providing the financial support.

“Other companies, communities and individuals can sponsor specific equipment, events and clubs that run across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. A variety of sponsorship packages are available, starting from £1,000, and we are happy to discuss bespoke packages.

“Fundraising is vitally important for us to ensure we can continue providing our essential services for the benefit of youngsters across the county.

“Sponsors get a plaque detailing information about them on the relevant area, along with associated publicity, and they will be invited to our event in September where their branding will be on display.”

PSG – a subsidiary of Shropshire Council – was commissioned as independent construction consultants to manage the new HQ building work with Shrewsbury-based R1 Construction contracted to carry out the project.

Alex Swancott, commercial director at R1 Construction Ltd, said: “This building sets a new benchmark for energy performance in buildings throughout Shropshire.

“Our team have worked closely with the team at PSG and SYA to deliver a project maximising the use of MMC and delivering some of the highest standards of energy performance and sustainability achievable.

“All of us at R1 are incredibly proud of this project and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community for many years to come.”

Shropshire Council has provided SYA with a 99-year lease on the land for its new headquarters under the capital asset transfer scheme.

To find out more about the sponsorship opportunities, email claire.p@sya.org.uk or call 01743 730005.

To learn more about the valuable work SYA is doing in the community, visit www.sya.org.uk