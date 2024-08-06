Watch: Resident calls for action at Shrewsbury crash hot spot with 'urgent' safety work planned

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

During the latest incident a few weeks ago residents in Coton Hill describe hearing a 'mighty boom' when homes 'shook' after a vehicle careered off the road at a slight bend and hit an old wall as it headed out of town towards Ellesmere Road.

Shropshire Council is now planning to carry out urgent works on the wall which will last a week and bring more misery to drivers as they head in and out of the county town.

Resident Carlo Guli said: "We have had three crashes in two years, including one a few weeks ago.

"There was a mighty boom and the house shook at 3.30am and I went out in my pyjamas."

Coton Hill Shrewsbury

He added that "the council has to put in some mitigating factors because we have to prevent disasters".

"By the time they get to the bend they do not realise what is going on and it is too late."

James Lawrie thinks that bollards, speed cameras or speed bumps are needed to physically slow down the traffic on the road.