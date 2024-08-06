Man arrested on suspicion of assault after Shrewsbury 'disturbance'
Police have confirmed that an arrest was made following a report of a 'disturbance' in Shrewsbury.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers found a person who had fled the scene at Coton Mount shortly after 9.45pm on Monday .
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to Coton Mount in Shrewsbury shortly after 9.45pm last night following a report of a disturbance.
"Officers attended and located a person who had fled the scene.
"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody."