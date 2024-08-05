More traffic expected as 'urgent works' to take place in Shrewsbury town centre after crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The works are required on Coton Hill in Shrewsbury after a recent collision resulted in a vehicle striking a retaining wall between properties on the street.

The council says there are concerns that the wall could collapse into the carriageway and so urgent repairs are required.

Shropshire Council has revealed what motorists can expect in Shrewsbury town centre whilst the works take place.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed at Coton Hill 'in order for the repairs to be undertaken safely'. The traffic lights will be installed on Monday, August 12 and remain in use until Friday, August 16.

The council says that the permanent traffic lights at the Coton Hill/Berwick Road junction will be temporarily switched off for the duration of the works, and there will be a 'Traffic Management' operative on site between 7am and 7pm each day to monitor and react to any traffic delays by adjusting the timings on the temporary signals.

Shropshire Council says it "understands that road users are currently experiencing some traffic build up around Shrewsbury railway and along Coton Hill whilst a project to improve the area is underway." The council recently announced its action plan to ease the pressure at the Chester Street/Cross Street junction and to free up traffic outside the town's railway station.

The council has also issued some advice for road users while the urgent works are taking place, saying that all motorists who are coming into Shrewsbury from the north are "strongly advised to use alternative through routes if possible." Alternative routes suggested by Shropshire Council include the A49/A5 by-pass, and also the Telford Way, Robertson Way and Bage Way route.

Shropshire Council is also urging residents and road users to seek alternative travel methods such as the Park and Ride service, and has asked people to walk or cycle into town, if possible.

Shropshire Council's cabinet member for highways, Councillor Dan Morris, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption that these urgent works may cause, but they are essential to ensure the safety of the public and the stability of the wall.

"We are working closely with the contractor to minimise the impact of the works and we appreciate the patience and cooperation of road users and residents.

"We want to remind everyone that Shrewsbury is still open for business and there are plenty of ways to access the town centre, such as using the alternative routes, Park and Ride service, walking and cycling."