Town council urges rethink on CCTV plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this year Shropshire Council said it needed to downscale its round-the-clock monitoring of Shrewsbury’s camera systems as part of measures to balance its budget for the new financial year.

Costs of the monitoring scheme are currently met in full by Shropshire Council but the authority says it can’t afford to maintain the status quo, and has launched a public consultation on plans to fall back to a ‘reactive’ system with reduced levels of live camera monitoring.

Now, Shrewsbury’s town council has urged the authority to reconsider the proposals, and say residents should make their feelings known via the consultation.

“Shropshire Council’s preferred option would see severe reductions in the town’s CCTV service which we believe would have a detrimental impact on the town’s economy and the safety of all users of the town – we are urging Shropshire Council to reconsider,” said a spokesperson.

“Like many towns and cities across the country, concerns around anti-social behaviour and crime have increased in recent years. In Shrewsbury we believe monitored CCTV has been a vital tool and deterrent to prevent anti-social behaviour and the escalation of minor incidents into more serious crime.

“Alongside the Shrewsbury Watch radio system, monitored CCTV underpins the maintenance of public order and safety in Shrewsbury, supporting the economic and social wellbeing of the county town.”

Shirehall, Shrewsbury. Photo: Mike Sheridan/LDRS

The town council says there are “wide-ranging risks” to the move, including an increase in anti-social behaviour and river safety in the town centre, which has an annual footfall of around 12 million people.

“Whilst we recognise that Shropshire Council is facing significant financial challenges and that CCTV is not itself a statutory service, we are concerned that the proposed cuts to CCTV are likely to lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour and crime, decreased river safety and an increase in risk of harm to vulnerable individuals.

“We are now asking businesses and users of the town centre to feedback directly to Shropshire Council regarding the proposed cuts.”

Shropshire Council’s consultation, which runs until September 4, says the proposed changes form part of a £62million programme of cost savings designed to balance the books at Shirehall.

They say under their preferred option, cameras would continue to record for 24 hours a day, and the linked out-of-hours response service would not be affected by the changes.

“We currently provide 24-hour, seven-days-a-week CCTV monitoring for Shrewsbury. Operating costs are fully met by us,” they said.

“Despite the strong local partnership working in place, our financial situation means that it’s difficult to continue to offer this service, particularly when other towns in the county aren’t supported in the same way.”

The consultation will run on Shropshire Council’s website until September 4.