Women who have helped thousands of dogs find forever homes celebrate 25 years of volunteering

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For a quarter of a century, Jane Davies and Rosemary Salter have helped staff at Shrewsbury Dogs Trust look after countless furry friends.

Between them, they have donated hundreds of days and tens of thousands of hours to helping the thousands of dogs that have been cared for at the rehoming centre since they joined the team in 1999.

Jane says: “I can’t believe it has been 25 years, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I started volunteering with my husband, Glen, and when he sadly passed away, I wanted to carry on.

"I am retired now, and it is a wonderful thing to do. It keeps me busy and fit and the dogs, and the staff of course, are wonderful company.”

Rosemary started volunteering at weekends to relax and escape the pressures of a full-time job as chief executive of a housing association in Wales - she is also now retired.

“I see my role as helping dogs who are nervous or lacking in confidence to overcome their fears and boost their self-esteem," she said.