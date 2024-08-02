Housing developers purchase former DWP office block on historic Shrewsbury site
Shropshire developers have bought a large plot of land and historic buildings in Shrewsbury, complete with a five-storey 1960s office building.
By Megan Jones
Shropshire Homes have confirmed they have completed the purchase of a large site on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury.
The site, referred to as Whitehall, includes a range of historic and listed buildings within the former walled garden of the 16th-century Whitehall mansion and a 1960s office block.
The five-storey building was built next to the historic mansion in 1968 and has been previously used by NHS and DWP but now stands vacant.