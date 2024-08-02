Housing developers purchase former DWP office block on historic Shrewsbury site

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Homes have confirmed they have completed the purchase of a large site on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury.

The site, referred to as Whitehall, includes a range of historic and listed buildings within the former walled garden of the 16th-century Whitehall mansion and a 1960s office block.

The five-storey building was built next to the historic mansion in 1968 and has been previously used by NHS and DWP but now stands vacant.