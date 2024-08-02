Hospital staff thinking of 'quitting' over lack of car parking

Earlier this year, staff at the hospital complained that it was increasingly difficult to park on site and many workers were being hit with fines.

The hospital is currently undergoing extensive renovations as part of the county's hospital transformation programme that will see A&E move form Telford to Shrewsbury.

The changes have led to a number of the hospital's car parks having to close or cut down on the spaces available, and staff at the hospital say they are paying the price with some receiving parking tickets, issued by the trust, on an almost daily basis.

“It was terrible before with not enough spaces, now it is so bad a lot of us are thinking of leaving,” said one health care worker at the hospital who asked not to be named.

“We are also being charged for parking yet we can't find any spaces. It is now impossible to park there.

“I come out of work on somedays to find I have a £40 fine but there just not enough spaces so what are we meant to do?

“Since they started the works they have closed some of the car parks. Staff have been told to come in early to ensure we get a space, which we don't get paid for.

“We've also been encouraged to use the park and ride scheme but it useless for most of us. The Trust spent a fortune on it but ward staff oin shifts cannot use it as it doens't start till 7.15am and the last one is at 6.15pm.

“Some of us also have to take our children to school on the way to work, so it is no good for us either. Why don’t they encourage patients to use ut so the staff can at least find somewhere to park?

“At the moment it is impossible and many of us are getting so sick of being fined or not being able to find a parking space that we are thinking of quitting.

“They are making the hospital bigger which means more staff. And when A&E closes in Telford it means everyone that now goes there will be attending here – so where are they all going to park?”

Matt Neal, Director of Hospitals Transformation Programme at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs the hospital, said: “We are aware of how difficult the car parking situation is for patients, visitors and colleagues and we are committed to improving this at both our hospital sites.

“The Outpatient entrance at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) moved this week as construction work for the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) continues and signage is in place to help people find their way around the site. With the closure of the Outpatient entrance the same number of parking spaces are available for patients, visitors and colleagues. Additional parking attendants and other Trust staff are available to help and support all during this period of change.

“All staff, who can, are being encouraged to use the park and ride to free up space for patients and for their shift-working colleagues who are not able to use the service. Oxon Park and Ride service runs daily Monday to Friday from 7.20am, then every 15 minutes. Last bus departing to Oxon Park and Ride is 18.35 (no registration required). We would encourage any colleague who has any issues with parking to chat to their line manager about the situation.

“We would like to thank colleagues, patients and visitors for their support and understanding at this time and we would like to assure you that we will do all that we can to minimise disruption. If you have questions on parking, then please email sth-tr.carparking@nhs.net and you query will be dealt with in a timely manner.”