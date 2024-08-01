Fire crews rush to Shrewsbury restaurant after washing machine catches fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The small fire at the Riverbank Bar and Kitchen in Shrewsbury's Victoria Avenue saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue (SFRS) called at around 11.15pm.

A spokesperson for SFRS said they sent two fire engines to the scene.

The spokesperson said: "Fire involving a washing machine and contents was extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one dry powder extinguisher, one hose reel jet and a thermal image camera."