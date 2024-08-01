'Want a massive boulder' – crack cocaine dealer caught out by text messages

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Daniel Grier was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug – crack cocaine and cocaine.

The 40-year-old, from Shrewsbury, but of no-fixed-abode, was arrested by police on April 11.

As part of the arrest his phone was seized and examined by experts who discovered a host of messages which suggested Grier had been dealing Class A drugs.

Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, told the court that Grier had admitted both charges on the 'basis' that he had only been dealing to a limited circle of friends to fund his own habit – and had not made money from the efforts.

Judge Anthony Lowe was told the messages included requests for 'half sniff cash', '20 'w' okay', as well as Grier saying he was going to collect some cocaine and 'wash it' – the process by which cocaine is turned into crack cocaine.

Another message tells Grier the customer wants "a massive boulder", while he is also asked for help from another dealer who tells him he has 'just ****** the wash completely'.

Ms Proctor read the court another message where a user says: "Can you do me another 10? Just want another pipe."

The court heard that Grier has 19 convictions for 31 previous offences.

Grier's barrister told Judge Lowe that the defendant had "no influence on those about him in the chain", and was dealing "just to finance his own habit".

The court heard that since being arrested and remanded Grier has had three months of abstinence from drugs.

Judge Lowe was urged to suspend any sentence and give Grier a chance to get clean.

Sentencing Judge Lowe said: "To say you're making life difficult for yourself is an understatement."

He told Grier he was in the 'last chance saloon' as he sentenced him to two years in prison suspended for two years.

Grier was also told he will be made subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement as part of the sentence, which involves testing to make sure he is clean of drugs.