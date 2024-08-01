Plans to covert HMO to flats refused after falling 'well below' recommended floorspace guidance
The owners of an HMO have been told their plans to convert the property into flats would create an "inadequate standard of amenity" for occupants.
By Megan Jones
In May, an application was submitted to Shropshire Council that would have seen a four-bedroom house of multiple occupancy turned into three self-contained apartments.
The property on Moreton Crescent in Shrewsbury currently consists of commercial offices in the front section of the ground floor, with residential accommodation to the rear and first.
Existing accommodation includes a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom on the ground floor, while two bathrooms, three bedrooms and a shared lounge are on the first floor.