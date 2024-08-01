Plans to covert HMO to flats refused after falling 'well below' recommended floorspace guidance

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In May, an application was submitted to Shropshire Council that would have seen a four-bedroom house of multiple occupancy turned into three self-contained apartments.

The property on Moreton Crescent in Shrewsbury currently consists of commercial offices in the front section of the ground floor, with residential accommodation to the rear and first.

Existing accommodation includes a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom on the ground floor, while two bathrooms, three bedrooms and a shared lounge are on the first floor.