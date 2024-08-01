'I can't somehow retire': Shrewsbury market stalwart celebrates 80th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Angela Butler pitched up at the town's market hall nearly 50 years ago having worked in the trade with her father in Chester.

After holding stalls selling a variety of wares over many years, she has become one of the most popular and well-known faces in market, and was presented with a big bouquet of flowers on her special day, as she celebrated with husband Pete and daughter Adele Stokes.

She told the Shropshire Star: "I've been in Shrewsbury for 47 years. I was born into the market. My father had a market stall in Chester Market so I was there over 30 years.