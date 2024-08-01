Former Abba-inspired Shrewsbury restaurant to become taxi company headquarters

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council has given the go-ahead for Shropshire Class Travel Ltd to set up shop in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, in the former home of Hush.

Hush, the Abba-inspired restaurant, opened its blue doors to the public in May last year, but in January the venue said all was said and done with the Abba theme and went quiet on social media.

Now, the independent private hire company is set to move in, after the change in use application was granted by Shropshire Council.