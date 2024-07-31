Seriously injured woman taken to hospital after police called to Shrewsbury home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police has said officers not believe anybody else was involved in the incident that caused the woman's injuries, which led to the air ambulance being called and the woman being taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said they were called to the address on Claverley Road in the Sundorne area of Shrewsbury at around 9pm.

The spokesperson said: "We received a call around 9pm yesterday evening (30 July) with the concern for the welfare of a woman within a property on Claverley Road in Shrewsbury.

"When officers arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries to her stomach, and she was taken to hospital for further treatment. It is not believed anyone else was involved."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed crews were called at 8.50pm with one ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered one patient, a woman, who was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to hospital by land ambulance," they said.