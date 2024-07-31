Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The rider, a man in his 20s, was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital yesterday after being involved in a crash with a car on the B4380 Emstrey Bank, by the entrance to Salop Leisure, close to Emstrey Island on the edge of Shrewsbury.

The road was closed for several hours after the collision, which occurred at around 3pm.

Confirming the motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries, a West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Shrewsbury which has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

"At around 3pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 30 July), a motorbike and a car have collided on the B4380, near to the entrance of Salop Leisure at Emstrey Bank.

"A man in his 20s remains in hospital in a critical condition.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "The motorcyclist, a man, was found in a serious condition and, following treatment from medics, he was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital."

Anyone with information is asked to call 07870 150356 or email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.

No arrests have been made.

The crash occurred in the same location as another crash just last month, which killed 45-year-old motorcyclist David McCreadie, whose black KTM 1290 Superduke was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Focus heading towards Atcham.