'It beggars belief' solicitor slams time to bring petty drug prosecution to court

Steven Sumner, of no fixed abode was stopped and searched by police in Shrewsbury on February 16, 2022.

Officers found a small quantity of cannabis and a small bag of what turned out to be cocaine on the 21-year-old.

Despite admitting to police officers that the drugs were his and for personal consumption on the day he was arrested, Mr Seven Scully, defending Sumner, told Telford magistrates on Tuesday that it had taken two-and-a-half years to bring the defendant before the court.

“It beggars belief that it has taken two and a half years to come to court,” he said. “This should have been dealt with.”

Magistrates handed Sumner, who had pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and possession for cocaine, a four-month conditional discharge.