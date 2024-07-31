'I was stupid': Drug driver sped away from police before crashing at major roundabout

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Benjamin Golding, 24, from Ellesmere Road in St Martins, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting six charges.

All six offences related to an incident where he crashed a Peugeot 306 at Shrewsbury's Emstrey Roundabout at 12.30am on November 26 last year.

In total he admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, driving without a licence – and three counts of drug driving, involving cannabis and cocaine.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, told the court that Golding had been driving the Peugeot, which belonged to a friend on the A5 in Shrewsbury.

The car, which had a number of passengers, was headed from the Preston Boats Roundabout towards the Emstrey Roundabout when police noticed it.