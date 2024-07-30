Popular village pub and cafe to undergo transformation as menu and appearances change

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Haughmond at Upton Magna will close for three days from Sunday while work takes place to transform its pub and café areas.

The coaching inn is expanding its offerings through 'The Village Kitchen' that will be open between 8.30am and 3pm from Tuesday to Saturday. The menu from the current village store will move into the current pub area and provide a 'cosy café environment'.

Meanwhile, the 'Hafren at Haughmond' will open between 6pm and 8pm, Wednesday to Saturday and offer a changing menu.

Items that will be served up at the Haughmond vary across breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, and includes a full English and their Wrekin vegetarian option, avocado on sour bread, steak sandwiches, homemade fishcakes, Shropshire haddock fish and chips, fishfinger sandwiches, burgers, and more.

The site's bakery and pedal stop will continue to operate from Monday to Sunday between 9am and 4pm, offering coffee, and homemade bread, cakes and pastries. The Haughmond welcomes large numbers of cyclists every day who are looking for a place to stop-off on their journey.