'Please find an alternative route': Road near busy Shrewsbury roundabout closed following collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said the B4380 from the Emstrey Island to Atcham was closed at around 4.20pm on Tuesday.

In a post of social media, the force said: "Please be aware that due to a collision there is a road closure in place from the Emstrey roundabout to Atcham. Please find an alternative route."

According to a report, the incident appears to have taken place close to Salop Leisure and the Midlands Air Ambulance was also at the scene.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the service had not been called to attend.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for further information.