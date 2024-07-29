Noisy alarm at Shrewsbury Town stadium kept neighbours awake - why did it go off?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Salopians living near the Montgomery Waters Meadow in Oteley Road in Shrewsbury were kept awake by the alarm in the early hours of this morning, with people reporting hearing: "Attention! This is an emergency!"

However, the Shrewsbury Town club's stadium manager Lawrence Ellerby said it was "nothing more sinister than an unknown fault on the evacuation alarm that we managed to rectify first thing this morning."

It comes after Paul Hurst's Salop side delivered another impressive pre-season performance on Saturday, defeating Championship side Derby County 2-1.