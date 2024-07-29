Meet UK's biggest Wimpy fan who has travelled to Shrewsbury as part of 2,400 mile whistle-stop tour of burger chain's 61 outlets
A man from Yorkshire has made the 120-mile journey from his home town to Shrewsbury to try out the town's Wimpy in a bid to visit all 61 UK branches of the burger chain for charity.
Anthony Zupnik fell in love with the popular hamburger restaurant back in its heyday in the 1980's, and as Wimpy is celebrating 70 years in the UK this month, he decided to travel 2,400 miles to visit every outlet in the country.
His whistle-stop tour for the Teenage Cancer Trust, has seen him visit up to three Wimpy restaurants a day, began in Huddersfield on July 1 and he plans to visit final store in Fraserburgh, Scotland on July 31.
The 36-year-old, who lives in Leeds, said he fell in love with Wimpy burgers when he was living in West Sussex as a child.
“My roots with and my affection for Wimpy go back to my childhood,” he said. "My grandmother managed a Wimpy in West Sussex. In my experience, a Wimpy is well loved in their local community.”