Shrewsbury social media sensation launches new clothing collection with major retailer

Viral doodler, Joe Whale, known as The Doodle Boy has become extremely well-known for his artwork and has amassed more than 180,000 followers on Instagram.

The 14-year-old is set to launch his new 13-piece clothing collection on Thursday with all profits made on items going towards M&S's charity partner, YoungMinds.

The collection of 'versatile children's daywear' items featuring his signature doodles are available in various sizes, starting at age six and through to 16, and they are suitable for both boys and girls.

The collection includes varsity style bomber jackets, relaxed cotton t-shirts paired with shorts, joggers and sports-style socks, and every-day wear.

The pieces feature some of Joe's exclusive doodles and phrases, such as 'Stronger Than I Think', 'You Are Not Alone', and 'Find What You Love' - as a positive reminder to children to always have the confidence to be themselves and to embrace their creativity.

Joe (The Doodle Boy) from Shrewsbury, said: "I'm really excited to be working with Marks and Spencer and YoungMinds on a clothing collection.

"It's so cool to see kids wearing pieces with my doodles, it almost brings my characters to life. Doodling really helps me to relax and I hope that my artwork inspires others to get creative and have fun with their own doodles."

The teenager has also worked with brands such as Nike and Pixar. Posts are regularly uploaded to the 14-year-old's Instagram account that is managed by his father, and attract thousands of views.

Director of Kidswear at M&S, Alexandra Dimitriu, said: "We are delighted to be collaborating with the incredible Joe Whale aka The Doodle Boy on this new and exciting collection.

"Joe's doodles resonate with so many children across the UK, as his positive self-expression in the form of cartoons and playful characters help and inspire in a multitude of ways. Alongside this, we are incredibly pleased that all profits from the collection will be going to YoungMinds to help continue their support of young people’s mental health."

M&S and YoungMinds launched their charity partnership during October last year to raise awareness of the help available to young people struggling with their mental health.

The partnership is aiming to raise £5million across three years to help YoungMinds deliver vital resources to seven million young people and adults in their lives. As of June this year, the partnership has raised more than £2million.

Chief Executive of YoungMinds, Laura Bunt said: "No young person should feel alone with their mental health, but we know that many are in need of support, with 5 children in every classroom struggling with their mental health.

"We're delighted that M&S are donating all the profits from The Doodle Boy Collection to YoungMinds - this will help us deliver more practical support and advice to young people across the UK."